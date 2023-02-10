English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Total Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,105.56 crore in December 2022 up 25.17% from Rs. 883.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2022 up 17.69% from Rs. 127.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Total Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,105.561,115.50883.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3510.37-1.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5113.9113.23
    Depreciation31.0627.4320.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses857.76865.01668.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.88198.78182.34
    Other Income8.1910.068.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.07208.84190.40
    Interest6.3121.3113.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.76187.53176.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax200.76187.53176.95
    Tax52.6748.2045.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.09139.33131.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.09139.33131.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.1020.69-3.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates150.19160.02127.61
    Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.451.16
    Diluted EPS1.371.451.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.451.16
    Diluted EPS1.371.451.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited