Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 883.27 crore, up 78.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 883.27 crore in December 2021 up 78.04% from Rs. 496.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.61 crore in December 2021 down 12.52% from Rs. 145.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.38 crore in December 2021 down 4.58% from Rs. 221.53 crore in December 2020.

Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2020.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 1,805.20 on March 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.53% returns over the last 6 months and 162.10% over the last 12 months.