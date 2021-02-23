Adani Total Gas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 496.11 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.11 crore in December 2020 up 1.42% from Rs. 489.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.87 crore in December 2020 up 26.25% from Rs. 115.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.53 crore in December 2020 up 33.1% from Rs. 166.44 crore in December 2019.

Adani Total Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 497.95 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 190.94% returns over the last 6 months and 202.43% over the last 12 months.