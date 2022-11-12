 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore, up 313.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore in September 2022 up 313.64% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.80 crore in September 2022 up 121.7% from Rs. 118.54 crore in September 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 371.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 243.57% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.76 56.30 17.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.76 56.30 17.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 -- 0.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.92 19.55 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.19 7.83 8.40
Depreciation 7.59 7.51 7.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.55 7.21 4.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 14.20 -3.16
Other Income 256.04 231.80 114.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.21 246.00 110.92
Interest 306.79 278.74 167.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -51.58 -32.74 -56.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -51.58 -32.74 -56.99
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.58 -32.74 -56.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -51.58 -32.74 -56.99
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -0.68 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.74 -0.68 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 -0.68 -0.80
Diluted EPS -0.74 -0.68 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.