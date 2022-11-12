Adani Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore, up 313.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore in September 2022 up 313.64% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.80 crore in September 2022 up 121.7% from Rs. 118.54 crore in September 2021.
Adani Power shares closed at 371.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 243.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.76
|56.30
|17.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.76
|56.30
|17.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|--
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.92
|19.55
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.19
|7.83
|8.40
|Depreciation
|7.59
|7.51
|7.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.55
|7.21
|4.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|14.20
|-3.16
|Other Income
|256.04
|231.80
|114.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|255.21
|246.00
|110.92
|Interest
|306.79
|278.74
|167.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.58
|-32.74
|-56.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.58
|-32.74
|-56.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.58
|-32.74
|-56.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.58
|-32.74
|-56.99
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.68
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.68
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.68
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.68
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited