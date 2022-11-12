Adani Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore, up 313.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore in September 2022 up 313.64% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.80 crore in September 2022 up 121.7% from Rs. 118.54 crore in September 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 371.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 243.57% over the last 12 months.