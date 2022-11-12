English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore, up 313.64% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore in September 2022 up 313.64% from Rs. 17.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.80 crore in September 2022 up 121.7% from Rs. 118.54 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Power shares closed at 371.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.48% returns over the last 6 months and 243.57% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Adani Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.7656.3017.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.7656.3017.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.34--0.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.9219.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.197.838.40
    Depreciation7.597.517.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.557.214.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8314.20-3.16
    Other Income256.04231.80114.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.21246.00110.92
    Interest306.79278.74167.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.58-32.74-56.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-51.58-32.74-56.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-51.58-32.74-56.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-51.58-32.74-56.99
    Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.68-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.68-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.68-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.68-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm