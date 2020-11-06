Adani Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in September 2020 up 13.98% from Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.83 crore in September 2020 up 48.35% from Rs. 77.12 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2020 down 49.12% from Rs. 235.52 crore in September 2019.
Adani Power shares closed at 36.40 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -47.93% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.91
|27.42
|16.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.91
|27.42
|16.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.32
|0.06
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.53
|11.54
|10.05
|Depreciation
|8.34
|8.35
|8.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.82
|4.25
|16.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|3.22
|-18.72
|Other Income
|114.60
|105.88
|245.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.50
|109.10
|226.66
|Interest
|155.60
|158.31
|304.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.10
|-49.21
|-78.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.10
|-49.21
|-77.12
|Tax
|-4.27
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.83
|-49.21
|-77.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.83
|-49.21
|-77.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.74
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.74
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.74
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.74
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am