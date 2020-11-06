Adani Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in September 2020 up 13.98% from Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.83 crore in September 2020 up 48.35% from Rs. 77.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2020 down 49.12% from Rs. 235.52 crore in September 2019.

Adani Power shares closed at 36.40 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -47.93% over the last 12 months.