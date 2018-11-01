Adani Power Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.55 crore, down 47.23% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,793.55 crore in September 2018 down 47.23% from Rs. 3,398.89 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018 down 100.51% from Rs. 256.50 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.94 crore in September 2018 down 66.34% from Rs. 1,140.59 crore in September 2017.
Adani Power shares closed at 46.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 79.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,793.55
|464.22
|3,398.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,793.55
|464.22
|3,398.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,643.20
|529.35
|306.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|125.64
|-97.16
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.05
|0.51
|1,712.75
|Employees Cost
|10.26
|11.01
|36.23
|Depreciation
|9.68
|9.71
|289.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.40
|18.47
|263.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-7.67
|789.90
|Other Income
|375.94
|271.46
|61.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|374.26
|263.79
|851.38
|Interest
|375.57
|304.21
|594.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-40.42
|256.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|-40.42
|256.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.31
|-40.42
|256.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.31
|-40.42
|256.50
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.10
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.10
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.10
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.10
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited