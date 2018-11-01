Adani Power Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.55 crore, down 47.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.55 crore in September 2018 down 47.23% from Rs. 3,398.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018 down 100.51% from Rs. 256.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 383.94 crore in September 2018 down 66.34% from Rs. 1,140.59 crore in September 2017.

Adani Power shares closed at 46.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 79.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.76% over the last 12 months.