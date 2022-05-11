 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore, up 28.21% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore in March 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 346.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022 up 90.96% from Rs. 351.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.17 crore in March 2022 up 188.52% from Rs. 173.04 crore in March 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 267.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 142.90% returns over the last 6 months and 171.62% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.04 93.95 346.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 444.04 93.95 346.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.26 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 391.32 88.41 311.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.43 -18.43 10.06
Power & Fuel -- 0.27 0.23
Employees Cost 10.59 7.66 7.33
Depreciation 7.42 7.59 7.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.94 3.55 5.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.08 4.90 3.91
Other Income 138.67 125.85 -184.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.75 130.75 -180.77
Interest 177.47 178.12 170.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.72 -47.37 -351.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -31.72 -47.37 -351.03
Tax 0.02 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.74 -47.37 -351.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.74 -47.37 -351.03
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.77 -1.52
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.77 -1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.77 -1.52
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.77 -1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 11, 2022 11:11 am
