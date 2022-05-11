Adani Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore, up 28.21% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore in March 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 346.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022 up 90.96% from Rs. 351.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.17 crore in March 2022 up 188.52% from Rs. 173.04 crore in March 2021.
Adani Power shares closed at 267.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 142.90% returns over the last 6 months and 171.62% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|444.04
|93.95
|346.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|444.04
|93.95
|346.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|391.32
|88.41
|311.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.43
|-18.43
|10.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.27
|0.23
|Employees Cost
|10.59
|7.66
|7.33
|Depreciation
|7.42
|7.59
|7.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.94
|3.55
|5.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.08
|4.90
|3.91
|Other Income
|138.67
|125.85
|-184.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.75
|130.75
|-180.77
|Interest
|177.47
|178.12
|170.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.72
|-47.37
|-351.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.72
|-47.37
|-351.03
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.74
|-47.37
|-351.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.74
|-47.37
|-351.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.77
|-1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.77
|-1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.77
|-1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.77
|-1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes