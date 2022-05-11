Adani Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore, up 28.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.04 crore in March 2022 up 28.21% from Rs. 346.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022 up 90.96% from Rs. 351.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.17 crore in March 2022 up 188.52% from Rs. 173.04 crore in March 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 267.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 142.90% returns over the last 6 months and 171.62% over the last 12 months.