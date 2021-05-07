Adani Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore, down 34.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore in March 2021 down 34.82% from Rs. 531.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.03 crore in March 2021 down 344.23% from Rs. 79.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 173.04 crore in March 2021 down 188.5% from Rs. 195.52 crore in March 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 97.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.43% returns over the last 6 months and 216.64% over the last 12 months.