Adani Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore, down 34.82% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore in March 2021 down 34.82% from Rs. 531.31 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.03 crore in March 2021 down 344.23% from Rs. 79.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 173.04 crore in March 2021 down 188.5% from Rs. 195.52 crore in March 2020.
Adani Power shares closed at 97.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.43% returns over the last 6 months and 216.64% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|346.33
|54.51
|531.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|346.33
|54.51
|531.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|311.11
|40.34
|507.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.06
|-10.06
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.23
|0.25
|0.22
|Employees Cost
|7.33
|7.48
|11.17
|Depreciation
|7.73
|8.04
|8.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.96
|5.85
|33.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.91
|2.61
|-29.36
|Other Income
|-184.68
|98.57
|216.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-180.77
|101.18
|187.12
|Interest
|170.26
|159.85
|266.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-351.03
|-58.67
|-79.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-351.03
|-58.67
|-79.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-351.03
|-58.67
|-79.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-351.03
|-58.67
|-79.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.77
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.77
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-0.77
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-0.77
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited