Adani Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 48.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in March 2019 down 48.56% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.82 crore in March 2019 up 88.7% from Rs. 556.15 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.15 crore in March 2019 up 205.28% from Rs. 75.39 crore in March 2018.
Adani Power shares closed at 49.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 141.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.28
|116.15
|58.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.28
|116.15
|58.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|45.04
|25.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|41.86
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.30
|0.26
|0.19
|Employees Cost
|9.11
|10.14
|8.10
|Depreciation
|9.12
|9.55
|9.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.00
|71.06
|13.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.25
|-61.76
|1.36
|Other Income
|233.28
|216.49
|64.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|221.03
|154.73
|65.63
|Interest
|283.85
|275.41
|94.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-62.82
|-120.68
|-29.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-527.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.82
|-120.68
|-556.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.82
|-120.68
|-556.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.82
|-120.68
|-556.15
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.65
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.65
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.65
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.65
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited