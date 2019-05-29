Adani Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, down 48.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in March 2019 down 48.56% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.82 crore in March 2019 up 88.7% from Rs. 556.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.15 crore in March 2019 up 205.28% from Rs. 75.39 crore in March 2018.

Adani Power shares closed at 49.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 141.98% over the last 12 months.