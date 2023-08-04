Adani Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,510.88 crore, up 15017.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,510.88 crore in June 2023 up 15017.02% from Rs. 56.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,133.06 crore in June 2023 up 24941.36% from Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,661.67 crore in June 2023 up 3711.16% from Rs. 253.51 crore in June 2022.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 20.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.

Adani Power shares closed at 274.85 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.07% over the last 12 months.