English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,510.88 crore, up 15017.02% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,510.88 crore in June 2023 up 15017.02% from Rs. 56.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,133.06 crore in June 2023 up 24941.36% from Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,661.67 crore in June 2023 up 3711.16% from Rs. 253.51 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 20.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.

    Adani Power shares closed at 274.85 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.07% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,510.889,506.5356.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,510.889,506.5356.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.4857.5719.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel5,373.607,146.42--
    Employees Cost129.77136.227.83
    Depreciation787.31774.757.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses458.28555.507.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,738.44836.0714.20
    Other Income7,135.92622.16231.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,874.361,458.23246.00
    Interest741.30757.32278.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,133.06700.91-32.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8,133.06700.91-32.74
    Tax---4,149.97--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,133.064,850.88-32.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,133.064,850.88-32.74
    Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.2811.78-0.68
    Diluted EPS20.2811.78-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.2811.78-0.68
    Diluted EPS20.2811.78-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!