Adani Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore, up 118.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore in June 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 25.74 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 46.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.51 crore in June 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 122.45 crore in June 2021.
Adani Power shares closed at 328.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.34% returns over the last 6 months and 257.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.30
|444.04
|25.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.30
|444.04
|25.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.26
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.55
|391.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|18.43
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.26
|Employees Cost
|7.83
|10.59
|7.29
|Depreciation
|7.51
|7.42
|7.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.21
|8.94
|4.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.20
|7.08
|6.20
|Other Income
|231.80
|138.67
|108.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|246.00
|145.75
|114.81
|Interest
|278.74
|177.47
|160.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.74
|-31.72
|-46.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.74
|-31.72
|-46.13
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.74
|-31.74
|-46.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.74
|-31.74
|-46.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.41
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.41
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.41
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.41
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited