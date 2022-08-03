 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore, up 118.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore in June 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 25.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 46.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.51 crore in June 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 122.45 crore in June 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 328.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.34% returns over the last 6 months and 257.70% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.30 444.04 25.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.30 444.04 25.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.26 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.55 391.32 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 18.43 --
Power & Fuel -- -- 0.26
Employees Cost 7.83 10.59 7.29
Depreciation 7.51 7.42 7.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.21 8.94 4.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.20 7.08 6.20
Other Income 231.80 138.67 108.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.00 145.75 114.81
Interest 278.74 177.47 160.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.74 -31.72 -46.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.74 -31.72 -46.13
Tax -- 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.74 -31.74 -46.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.74 -31.74 -46.13
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -0.41 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.68 -0.41 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -0.41 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.68 -0.41 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
