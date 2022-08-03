Adani Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore, up 118.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore in June 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 25.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 46.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.51 crore in June 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 122.45 crore in June 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 328.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.34% returns over the last 6 months and 257.70% over the last 12 months.