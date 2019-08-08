Adani Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore, down 93.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.90 crore in June 2019 down 93.13% from Rs. 464.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,117.76 crore in June 2019 down 2665.36% from Rs. 40.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.21 crore in June 2019 down 33.01% from Rs. 273.50 crore in June 2018.

Adani Power shares closed at 59.40 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 61.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.99% over the last 12 months.