Adani Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore, up 72.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore in December 2021 up 72.35% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.37 crore in December 2021 up 19.26% from Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.34 crore in December 2021 up 26.66% from Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 107.60 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.15% returns over the last 6 months and 104.95% over the last 12 months.