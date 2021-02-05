Adani Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.51 crore, down 87.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.51 crore in December 2020 down 87.19% from Rs. 425.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.67 crore in December 2020 up 11.99% from Rs. 66.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.22 crore in December 2020 down 57.7% from Rs. 258.18 crore in December 2019.

Adani Power shares closed at 53.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.