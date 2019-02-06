Adani Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore, down 94.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore in December 2018 down 94.68% from Rs. 2,183.47 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2018 down 115.24% from Rs. 791.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.28 crore in December 2018 up 146.58% from Rs. 352.68 crore in December 2017.
Adani Power shares closed at 37.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.15
|1,793.55
|2,183.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.15
|1,793.55
|2,183.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|45.04
|1,643.20
|450.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.86
|125.64
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.26
|0.05
|1,713.71
|Employees Cost
|10.14
|10.26
|40.09
|Depreciation
|9.55
|9.68
|282.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.06
|6.40
|404.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.76
|-1.68
|-707.83
|Other Income
|216.49
|375.94
|72.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|154.73
|374.26
|-635.42
|Interest
|275.41
|375.57
|606.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-120.68
|-1.31
|-1,242.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2,034.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-120.68
|-1.31
|791.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-120.68
|-1.31
|791.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-120.68
|-1.31
|791.72
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|--
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|--
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|--
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|--
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited