Adani Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore, down 94.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore in December 2018 down 94.68% from Rs. 2,183.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.68 crore in December 2018 down 115.24% from Rs. 791.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.28 crore in December 2018 up 146.58% from Rs. 352.68 crore in December 2017.

Adani Power shares closed at 37.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.