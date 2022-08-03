Adani Power Q1 Result | Profit grows 17-fold to Rs 4,780 crore, revenue jumps 109%

Adani Power on August 3 reported a 17-fold year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,780 crore for the June FY23 quarter, backed by a healthy top line, other income, and operating performance. The growth on sequential basis was 2.9 percent.

The profit in the year-ago quarter was Rs 278.22 crore and at Rs 4,645.5 crore in Q4FY22.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter grew by 109 percent YoY to Rs 13,723 crore and sequentially 29.5 percent.

"This increase in revenue was aided by an increase in PPA (power purchase agreement) tariffs due to higher import coal prices and greater alternate coal usage, improved merchant and short-term tariffs, the revival of 1,234 MW bid-2 PPA with Gujarat discoms, and higher prior period revenue recognition," Adani Power said in its BSE filing.

The company said the revenue for the June quarter included recognition of prior period revenue from operations of Rs 2,561 crore, and prior period other income of Rs 1,651 crore, primarily on account of various regulatory orders. The corresponding amounts of prior period revenue recognition for Q1 FY2021-22 were Rs 125 crore and Rs 532 crore, respectively.

On the operating front, the company registered a 247 percent year-on-year growth in EBITDA at Rs 5,720 crore and sequential growth of 9.3 percent.

"EBITDA growth was aided by prior period income recognition, improved tariff realisation, and change in sales mix, partially offset by the impact of higher fuel cost, increased operating expenses owing to the acquisition of Mahan Energen Ltd, unfavourable foreign exchange movement, etc," Adani Power said.

The stock reacted positively to the earnings, rising 3.36 percent to close at Rs 339.60 on the NSE.