Adani Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore in September 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 5,183.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 695.53 crore in September 2022 up 401.62% from Rs. 230.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.00 crore in September 2022 up 51.48% from Rs. 1,551.41 crore in September 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 360.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.09% returns over the last 6 months and 233.21% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,043.77 13,723.06 5,183.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,043.77 13,723.06 5,183.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 3,392.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.32 54.86 9.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 5,261.33 7,139.97 --
Employees Cost 144.90 133.95 114.66
Depreciation 833.03 816.05 784.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 620.44 674.54 503.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.75 4,903.69 378.35
Other Income 1,402.22 1,785.94 388.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,516.97 6,689.63 766.45
Interest 818.09 823.43 976.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 698.88 5,866.20 -209.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 698.88 5,866.20 -209.91
Tax 3.35 1,086.34 20.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 695.53 4,779.86 -230.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 695.53 4,779.86 -230.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 695.53 4,779.86 -230.60
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 11.58 -1.50
Diluted EPS 0.98 11.58 -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 11.58 -1.50
Diluted EPS 0.98 11.58 -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
