English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore in September 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 5,183.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 695.53 crore in September 2022 up 401.62% from Rs. 230.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.00 crore in September 2022 up 51.48% from Rs. 1,551.41 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

    Adani Power shares closed at 360.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.09% returns over the last 6 months and 233.21% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,043.7713,723.065,183.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,043.7713,723.065,183.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----3,392.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.3254.869.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel5,261.337,139.97--
    Employees Cost144.90133.95114.66
    Depreciation833.03816.05784.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses620.44674.54503.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.754,903.69378.35
    Other Income1,402.221,785.94388.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,516.976,689.63766.45
    Interest818.09823.43976.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax698.885,866.20-209.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax698.885,866.20-209.91
    Tax3.351,086.3420.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities695.534,779.86-230.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period695.534,779.86-230.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates695.534,779.86-230.60
    Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9811.58-1.50
    Diluted EPS0.9811.58-1.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9811.58-1.50
    Diluted EPS0.9811.58-1.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:55 am