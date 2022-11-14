Adani Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore, up 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,043.77 crore in September 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 5,183.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 695.53 crore in September 2022 up 401.62% from Rs. 230.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,350.00 crore in September 2022 up 51.48% from Rs. 1,551.41 crore in September 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in September 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 360.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 41.09% returns over the last 6 months and 233.21% over the last 12 months.