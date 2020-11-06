Adani Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,749.21 crore, up 30.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,749.21 crore in September 2020 up 30.99% from Rs. 5,915.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,228.05 crore in September 2020 up 57323.97% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,085.81 crore in September 2020 up 126.2% from Rs. 2,248.37 crore in September 2019.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2019.

Adani Power shares closed at 36.40 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -47.93% over the last 12 months.