English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,242.06 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

    June 09, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,242.06 crore in March 2023 down 3.36% from Rs. 10,597.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,242.48 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 4,645.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,460.67 crore in March 2023 down 69.02% from Rs. 7,942.21 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.65 in March 2022.

    Adani Power shares closed at 279.15 on June 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.20% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,242.067,764.4110,597.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,242.067,764.4110,597.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.1829.78421.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----18.43
    Power & Fuel7,546.725,532.834,117.59
    Employees Cost149.14142.00129.57
    Depreciation816.95837.65773.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses578.61590.07678.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,090.46632.084,458.19
    Other Income553.26525.802,710.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,643.721,157.887,168.33
    Interest746.00945.981,035.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax897.72211.906,132.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax897.72211.906,132.99
    Tax-4,344.76203.131,487.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,242.488.774,645.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,242.488.774,645.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,242.488.774,645.47
    Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.810.8111.65
    Diluted EPS12.810.8111.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.810.8111.65
    Diluted EPS12.810.8111.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 9, 2023 03:00 pm