Adani Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,242.06 crore, down 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,242.06 crore in March 2023 down 3.36% from Rs. 10,597.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,242.48 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 4,645.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,460.67 crore in March 2023 down 69.02% from Rs. 7,942.21 crore in March 2022.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.65 in March 2022.

Adani Power shares closed at 279.15 on June 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.20% over the last 12 months.