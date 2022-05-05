 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,597.78 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,597.78 crore in March 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 6,373.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,645.47 crore in March 2022 up 35280.58% from Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,942.21 crore in March 2022 up 270.65% from Rs. 2,142.75 crore in March 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 266.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 152.70% returns over the last 6 months and 178.32% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,597.78 5,360.88 6,373.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,597.78 5,360.88 6,373.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 421.64 112.11 316.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.43 -18.43 10.06
Power & Fuel 4,117.59 2,896.17 3,738.21
Employees Cost 129.57 116.03 113.81
Depreciation 773.88 784.36 781.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 678.48 484.23 580.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,458.19 986.41 832.79
Other Income 2,710.14 232.70 528.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,168.33 1,219.11 1,361.20
Interest 1,035.34 1,014.77 1,127.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,132.99 204.34 234.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,132.99 204.34 234.18
Tax 1,487.52 -14.15 221.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,645.47 218.49 13.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,645.47 218.49 13.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,645.47 218.49 13.13
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 0.34 -0.83
Diluted EPS 11.65 0.34 -0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 0.34 -0.83
Diluted EPS 11.65 0.34 -0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
