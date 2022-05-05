Adani Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,597.78 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,597.78 crore in March 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 6,373.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,645.47 crore in March 2022 up 35280.58% from Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,942.21 crore in March 2022 up 270.65% from Rs. 2,142.75 crore in March 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 266.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 152.70% returns over the last 6 months and 178.32% over the last 12 months.