Adani Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,373.60 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,373.60 crore in March 2021 up 3.26% from Rs. 6,172.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2021 up 101% from Rs. 1,312.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,142.75 crore in March 2021 up 495.7% from Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2020.
Adani Power shares closed at 97.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.43% returns over the last 6 months and 216.64% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,373.60
|6,894.84
|6,172.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,373.60
|6,894.84
|6,172.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|316.72
|43.93
|416.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.06
|-10.06
|--
|Power & Fuel
|3,738.21
|4,592.67
|4,488.15
|Employees Cost
|113.81
|105.65
|117.28
|Depreciation
|781.55
|809.65
|768.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|580.46
|539.71
|945.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|832.79
|813.29
|-563.85
|Other Income
|528.41
|204.36
|155.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,361.20
|1,017.65
|-408.71
|Interest
|1,127.02
|1,223.40
|1,243.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|234.18
|-205.75
|-1,652.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|234.18
|-205.75
|-1,652.60
|Tax
|221.05
|82.99
|-339.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.13
|-288.74
|-1,312.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.13
|-288.74
|-1,312.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.13
|-288.74
|-1,312.90
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-1.63
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-1.63
|-3.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-1.63
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-1.63
|-3.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited