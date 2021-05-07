Adani Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,373.60 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,373.60 crore in March 2021 up 3.26% from Rs. 6,172.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.13 crore in March 2021 up 101% from Rs. 1,312.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,142.75 crore in March 2021 up 495.7% from Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 97.05 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 157.43% returns over the last 6 months and 216.64% over the last 12 months.