Adani Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,172.43 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,172.43 crore in March 2020 down 8.17% from Rs. 6,721.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,312.90 crore in March 2020 down 306.87% from Rs. 634.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2020 down 81.69% from Rs. 1,964.29 crore in March 2019.

Adani Power shares closed at 30.85 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.17% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.