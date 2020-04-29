Adani Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,172.43 crore, down 8.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,172.43 crore in March 2020 down 8.17% from Rs. 6,721.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,312.90 crore in March 2020 down 306.87% from Rs. 634.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2020 down 81.69% from Rs. 1,964.29 crore in March 2019.
Adani Power shares closed at 30.15 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -54.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.85% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,172.43
|6,574.82
|6,721.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,172.43
|6,574.82
|6,721.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|416.50
|46.57
|490.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|4,488.15
|4,458.29
|4,983.51
|Employees Cost
|117.28
|107.64
|95.32
|Depreciation
|768.41
|783.18
|691.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|945.94
|514.62
|544.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-563.85
|664.52
|-83.54
|Other Income
|155.14
|109.70
|1,356.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-408.71
|774.22
|1,272.63
|Interest
|1,243.89
|1,422.77
|1,356.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,652.60
|-648.55
|-84.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,652.60
|-648.55
|-84.12
|Tax
|-339.74
|53.85
|-718.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,312.86
|-702.40
|634.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,312.86
|-702.40
|634.64
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,312.90
|-702.35
|634.64
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|-2.34
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.98
|-2.34
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|-2.34
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.98
|-2.34
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:11 am