Adani Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,723.06 crore, up 108.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,723.06 crore in June 2022 up 108.91% from Rs. 6,568.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,779.86 crore in June 2022 up 1618.01% from Rs. 278.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,505.68 crore in June 2022 up 227.42% from Rs. 2,292.36 crore in June 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 11.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 328.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.34% returns over the last 6 months and 257.70% over the last 12 months.

Adani Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13,723.06 10,597.78 6,568.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13,723.06 10,597.78 6,568.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.86 421.64 2.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 18.43 --
Power & Fuel 7,139.97 4,117.59 4,355.86
Employees Cost 133.95 129.57 110.05
Depreciation 816.05 773.88 774.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 674.54 678.48 452.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,903.69 4,458.19 873.67
Other Income 1,785.94 2,710.14 644.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,689.63 7,168.33 1,518.02
Interest 823.43 1,035.34 1,068.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,866.20 6,132.99 449.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,866.20 6,132.99 449.71
Tax 1,086.34 1,487.52 171.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,779.86 4,645.47 278.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,779.86 4,645.47 278.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,779.86 4,645.47 278.22
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 11.65 0.72
Diluted EPS 11.58 11.65 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 11.65 0.72
Diluted EPS 11.58 11.65 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
