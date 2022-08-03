Adani Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,723.06 crore, up 108.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,723.06 crore in June 2022 up 108.91% from Rs. 6,568.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,779.86 crore in June 2022 up 1618.01% from Rs. 278.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,505.68 crore in June 2022 up 227.42% from Rs. 2,292.36 crore in June 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 11.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 328.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 205.34% returns over the last 6 months and 257.70% over the last 12 months.