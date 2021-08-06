Adani Power Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,568.86 crore, up 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,568.86 crore in June 2021 up 26.23% from Rs. 5,203.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.22 crore in June 2021 up 140.77% from Rs. 682.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,292.36 crore in June 2021 up 48.77% from Rs. 1,540.86 crore in June 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 88.15 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.55% returns over the last 6 months and 150.07% over the last 12 months.