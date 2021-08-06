MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Power Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,568.86 crore, up 26.23% Y-o-Y

August 06, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,568.86 crore in June 2021 up 26.23% from Rs. 5,203.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.22 crore in June 2021 up 140.77% from Rs. 682.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,292.36 crore in June 2021 up 48.77% from Rs. 1,540.86 crore in June 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 88.15 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.55% returns over the last 6 months and 150.07% over the last 12 months.

Close
Adani Power
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,568.866,373.605,203.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,568.866,373.605,203.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.42316.721.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--10.06--
Power & Fuel4,355.863,738.213,288.46
Employees Cost110.05113.81106.29
Depreciation774.34781.55782.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses452.52580.46419.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax873.67832.79605.89
Other Income644.35528.41152.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,518.021,361.20758.25
Interest1,068.311,127.021,391.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax449.71234.18-633.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax449.71234.18-633.62
Tax171.49221.0548.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.2213.13-682.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.2213.13-682.46
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates278.2213.13-682.46
Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.83-2.38
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.83-2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.83-2.38
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.83-2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Adani Power #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.