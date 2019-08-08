Adani Power Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,804.78 crore, up 103.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,804.78 crore in June 2019 up 103.8% from Rs. 3,829.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 263.39 crore in June 2019 up 68.08% from Rs. 825.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,893.92 crore in June 2019 up 124.6% from Rs. 1,288.48 crore in June 2018.

Adani Power shares closed at 59.40 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 61.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.99% over the last 12 months.