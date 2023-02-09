 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore in December 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 5,360.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,995.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021.

Adani Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,764.41 7,043.77 5,360.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,764.41 7,043.77 5,360.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,532.83 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.78 69.32 112.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -18.43
Power & Fuel -- 5,261.33 2,896.17
Employees Cost 142.00 144.90 116.03
Depreciation 837.65 833.03 784.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 590.07 620.44 484.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 632.08 114.75 986.41
Other Income 525.80 1,402.22 232.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,157.88 1,516.97 1,219.11
Interest 945.98 818.09 1,014.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 211.90 698.88 204.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 211.90 698.88 204.34
Tax 203.13 3.35 -14.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.77 695.53 218.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.77 695.53 218.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.77 695.53 218.49
Equity Share Capital 3,856.94 3,856.94 3,856.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.98 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.98 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.98 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.98 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited