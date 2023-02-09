Adani Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore in December 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 5,360.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,995.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021.