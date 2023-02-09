Adani Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore in December 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 5,360.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,995.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Adani Power shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.64% returns over the last 6 months and 68.19% over the last 12 months.