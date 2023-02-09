English
    Adani Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,764.41 crore in December 2022 up 44.83% from Rs. 5,360.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,995.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.4% from Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021.

    Adani Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,764.417,043.775,360.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,764.417,043.775,360.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,532.83----
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.7869.32112.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----18.43
    Power & Fuel--5,261.332,896.17
    Employees Cost142.00144.90116.03
    Depreciation837.65833.03784.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses590.07620.44484.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax632.08114.75986.41
    Other Income525.801,402.22232.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,157.881,516.971,219.11
    Interest945.98818.091,014.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax211.90698.88204.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax211.90698.88204.34
    Tax203.133.35-14.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.77695.53218.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.77695.53218.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.77695.53218.49
    Equity Share Capital3,856.943,856.943,856.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.980.34
    Diluted EPS0.810.980.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.980.34
    Diluted EPS0.810.980.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited