Adani Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,360.88 crore, down 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,360.88 crore in December 2021 down 22.25% from Rs. 6,894.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021 up 175.67% from Rs. 288.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,827.30 crore in December 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 107.60 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.15% returns over the last 6 months and 104.95% over the last 12 months.