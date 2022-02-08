Adani Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,360.88 crore, down 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,360.88 crore in December 2021 down 22.25% from Rs. 6,894.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.49 crore in December 2021 up 175.67% from Rs. 288.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,003.47 crore in December 2021 up 9.64% from Rs. 1,827.30 crore in December 2020.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2020.

Adani Power shares closed at 111.70 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 110.56% over the last 12 months.