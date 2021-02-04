Adani Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,894.84 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,894.84 crore in December 2020 up 4.87% from Rs. 6,574.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 288.74 crore in December 2020 up 58.89% from Rs. 702.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,827.30 crore in December 2020 up 17.33% from Rs. 1,557.40 crore in December 2019.

Adani Power shares closed at 52.50 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.