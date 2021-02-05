Adani Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,894.84 crore, up 4.87% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,894.84 crore in December 2020 up 4.87% from Rs. 6,574.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 288.74 crore in December 2020 up 58.89% from Rs. 702.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,827.30 crore in December 2020 up 17.33% from Rs. 1,557.40 crore in December 2019.
Adani Power shares closed at 53.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,894.84
|7,749.21
|6,574.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,894.84
|7,749.21
|6,574.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.93
|3.14
|46.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.06
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|4,592.67
|3,161.81
|4,458.29
|Employees Cost
|105.65
|105.79
|107.64
|Depreciation
|809.65
|827.84
|783.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|539.71
|435.73
|514.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|813.29
|3,214.90
|664.52
|Other Income
|204.36
|1,043.07
|109.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,017.65
|4,257.97
|774.22
|Interest
|1,223.40
|1,364.04
|1,422.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-205.75
|2,893.93
|-648.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-205.75
|2,893.93
|-648.55
|Tax
|82.99
|665.88
|53.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-288.74
|2,228.05
|-702.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-288.74
|2,228.05
|-702.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-288.74
|2,228.05
|-702.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|4.90
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|4.90
|-2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|4.90
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|4.90
|-2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited