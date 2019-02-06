Adani Power Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,380.33 crore, up 31.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,380.33 crore in December 2018 up 31.7% from Rs. 4,844.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,180.78 crore in December 2018 up 8.52% from Rs. 1,290.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,372.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.58% from Rs. 799.88 crore in December 2017.

Adani Power shares closed at 37.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.