Adani Power Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,380.33 crore, up 31.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,380.33 crore in December 2018 up 31.7% from Rs. 4,844.46 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,180.78 crore in December 2018 up 8.52% from Rs. 1,290.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,372.45 crore in December 2018 up 71.58% from Rs. 799.88 crore in December 2017.
Adani Power shares closed at 37.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.44% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,380.33
|7,181.54
|4,844.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,380.33
|7,181.54
|4,844.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.03
|236.83
|74.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|4,864.55
|3,987.43
|3,470.37
|Employees Cost
|86.43
|89.47
|99.28
|Depreciation
|682.19
|697.46
|672.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|326.65
|537.44
|471.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|403.48
|1,632.91
|55.05
|Other Income
|286.78
|475.69
|71.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|690.26
|2,108.60
|126.93
|Interest
|1,530.76
|1,406.72
|1,411.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-840.50
|701.88
|-1,284.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-840.50
|701.88
|-1,284.24
|Tax
|340.28
|314.99
|-3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,180.78
|386.89
|-1,280.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,180.78
|386.89
|-1,280.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-10.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,180.78
|386.89
|-1,290.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|3,856.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|1.00
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|1.00
|-3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|1.00
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|1.00
|-3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited