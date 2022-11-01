Adani Ports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 1,090.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.18 crore in September 2022 down 190.7% from Rs. 328.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.11 crore in September 2022 down 75.81% from Rs. 1,389.59 crore in September 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 823.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.92% over the last 12 months.