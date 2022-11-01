Adani Ports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 1,090.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.18 crore in September 2022 down 190.7% from Rs. 328.74 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.11 crore in September 2022 down 75.81% from Rs. 1,389.59 crore in September 2021.
Adani Ports shares closed at 823.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,220.58
|1,254.51
|1,090.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,220.58
|1,254.51
|1,090.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.75
|77.38
|64.88
|Depreciation
|154.74
|153.64
|155.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,339.39
|1,564.59
|291.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-333.30
|-541.10
|577.65
|Other Income
|514.67
|597.48
|656.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|181.37
|56.38
|1,233.94
|Interest
|632.22
|653.34
|630.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-450.85
|-596.96
|603.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-120.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-450.85
|-596.96
|482.44
|Tax
|-152.67
|-212.46
|153.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-298.18
|-384.50
|328.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-298.18
|-384.50
|328.74
|Equity Share Capital
|422.47
|422.47
|408.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.82
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.82
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.82
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.82
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited