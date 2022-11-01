 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 1,090.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.18 crore in September 2022 down 190.7% from Rs. 328.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.11 crore in September 2022 down 75.81% from Rs. 1,389.59 crore in September 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 823.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.92% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,220.58 1,254.51 1,090.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,220.58 1,254.51 1,090.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.75 77.38 64.88
Depreciation 154.74 153.64 155.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,339.39 1,564.59 291.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -333.30 -541.10 577.65
Other Income 514.67 597.48 656.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.37 56.38 1,233.94
Interest 632.22 653.34 630.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -450.85 -596.96 603.04
Exceptional Items -- -- -120.60
P/L Before Tax -450.85 -596.96 482.44
Tax -152.67 -212.46 153.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -298.18 -384.50 328.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -298.18 -384.50 328.74
Equity Share Capital 422.47 422.47 408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 -1.82 1.61
Diluted EPS -1.38 -1.82 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 -1.82 1.61
Diluted EPS -1.38 -1.82 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
