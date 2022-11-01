English
    Adani Ports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,220.58 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 1,090.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 298.18 crore in September 2022 down 190.7% from Rs. 328.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.11 crore in September 2022 down 75.81% from Rs. 1,389.59 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Ports shares closed at 823.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.92% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,220.581,254.511,090.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,220.581,254.511,090.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.7577.3864.88
    Depreciation154.74153.64155.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,339.391,564.59291.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-333.30-541.10577.65
    Other Income514.67597.48656.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.3756.381,233.94
    Interest632.22653.34630.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-450.85-596.96603.04
    Exceptional Items-----120.60
    P/L Before Tax-450.85-596.96482.44
    Tax-152.67-212.46153.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-298.18-384.50328.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-298.18-384.50328.74
    Equity Share Capital422.47422.47408.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.821.61
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.821.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.821.61
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.821.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm