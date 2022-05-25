 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Ports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 1,192.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.49 crore in March 2022 down 286.48% from Rs. 323.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 686.40 crore in March 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 1,289.61 crore in March 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 752.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,057.78 1,078.51 1,192.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,057.78 1,078.51 1,192.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.19 58.44 55.51
Depreciation 149.30 153.68 153.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 880.57 319.40 325.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.28 546.99 658.01
Other Income 566.38 777.47 478.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 537.10 1,324.46 1,136.34
Interest 670.58 659.80 661.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -133.48 664.66 475.31
Exceptional Items -491.23 -- --
P/L Before Tax -624.71 664.66 475.31
Tax -22.22 181.29 152.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -602.49 483.37 323.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -602.49 483.37 323.08
Equity Share Capital 422.47 408.35 406.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 2.29 1.59
Diluted EPS -2.85 2.29 1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 2.29 1.59
Diluted EPS -2.85 2.29 1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.