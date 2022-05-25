Adani Ports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 1,192.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.49 crore in March 2022 down 286.48% from Rs. 323.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 686.40 crore in March 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 1,289.61 crore in March 2021.
Adani Ports shares closed at 752.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,057.78
|1,078.51
|1,192.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,057.78
|1,078.51
|1,192.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.19
|58.44
|55.51
|Depreciation
|149.30
|153.68
|153.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|880.57
|319.40
|325.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.28
|546.99
|658.01
|Other Income
|566.38
|777.47
|478.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|537.10
|1,324.46
|1,136.34
|Interest
|670.58
|659.80
|661.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-133.48
|664.66
|475.31
|Exceptional Items
|-491.23
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-624.71
|664.66
|475.31
|Tax
|-22.22
|181.29
|152.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-602.49
|483.37
|323.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-602.49
|483.37
|323.08
|Equity Share Capital
|422.47
|408.35
|406.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|2.29
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|2.29
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|2.29
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|2.29
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited