Adani Ports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 1,192.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.49 crore in March 2022 down 286.48% from Rs. 323.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 686.40 crore in March 2022 down 46.77% from Rs. 1,289.61 crore in March 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 752.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.