Adani Ports Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.29 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.29 crore in March 2021 up 0.61% from Rs. 1,185.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.08 crore in March 2021 down 35.42% from Rs. 500.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,289.61 crore in March 2021 up 39.72% from Rs. 922.98 crore in March 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 738.10 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.22% returns over the last 6 months and 180.54% over the last 12 months.