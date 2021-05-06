MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.29 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.29 crore in March 2021 up 0.61% from Rs. 1,185.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.08 crore in March 2021 down 35.42% from Rs. 500.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,289.61 crore in March 2021 up 39.72% from Rs. 922.98 crore in March 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 738.10 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.22% returns over the last 6 months and 180.54% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,192.291,305.181,185.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,192.291,305.181,185.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.5160.9254.63
Depreciation153.27155.92156.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses325.50141.671,406.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax658.01946.67-432.34
Other Income478.33611.771,199.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,136.341,558.44766.87
Interest661.03614.20371.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax475.31944.24395.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax475.31944.24395.53
Tax152.23321.69-104.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities323.08622.55500.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period323.08622.55500.29
Equity Share Capital406.35406.35406.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.593.062.46
Diluted EPS1.593.062.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.593.062.46
Diluted EPS1.593.062.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:00 pm

