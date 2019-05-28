Adani Ports Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,594.28 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,594.28 crore in March 2019 down 18% from Rs. 1,944.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 674.48 crore in March 2019 down 3.73% from Rs. 700.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,760.16 crore in March 2019 up 15.53% from Rs. 1,523.49 crore in March 2018.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.38 in March 2018.

Adani Ports shares closed at 412.40 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 8.84% over the last 12 months.