Adani Ports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,426.61 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,426.61 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 1,254.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.11 crore in June 2023 up 202.5% from Rs. 384.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,426.08 crore in June 2023 up 579.02% from Rs. 210.02 crore in June 2022.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2022.

Adani Ports shares closed at 791.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.