    Adani Ports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,426.61 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,426.61 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 1,254.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.11 crore in June 2023 up 202.5% from Rs. 384.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,426.08 crore in June 2023 up 579.02% from Rs. 210.02 crore in June 2022.

    Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2022.

    Adani Ports shares closed at 791.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,426.611,383.821,254.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,426.611,383.821,254.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.3786.9377.38
    Depreciation160.18152.50153.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses364.33304.131,564.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax815.73840.26-541.10
    Other Income450.171,458.58597.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,265.902,298.8456.38
    Interest683.13744.37653.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax582.771,554.47-596.96
    Exceptional Items---1,558.16--
    P/L Before Tax582.77-3.69-596.96
    Tax188.66-195.54-212.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities394.11191.85-384.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period394.11191.85-384.50
    Equity Share Capital432.03432.03422.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.89-1.82
    Diluted EPS1.820.89-1.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.89-1.82
    Diluted EPS1.820.89-1.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

