Adani Ports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore in June 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 1,210.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.50 crore in June 2022 down 304.09% from Rs. 188.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.02 crore in June 2022 down 78.65% from Rs. 983.79 crore in June 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 810.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.