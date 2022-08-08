 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore in June 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 1,210.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.50 crore in June 2022 down 304.09% from Rs. 188.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.02 crore in June 2022 down 78.65% from Rs. 983.79 crore in June 2021.

Adani Ports shares closed at 810.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,254.51 1,057.78 1,210.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,254.51 1,057.78 1,210.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.38 57.19 60.01
Depreciation 153.64 149.30 156.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,564.59 880.57 686.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -541.10 -29.28 308.45
Other Income 597.48 566.38 519.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.38 537.10 827.63
Interest 653.34 670.58 533.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -596.96 -133.48 294.27
Exceptional Items -- -491.23 --
P/L Before Tax -596.96 -624.71 294.27
Tax -212.46 -22.22 105.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -384.50 -602.49 188.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -384.50 -602.49 188.40
Equity Share Capital 422.47 422.47 408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.82 -2.85 0.92
Diluted EPS -1.82 -2.85 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.82 -2.85 0.92
Diluted EPS -1.82 -2.85 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
