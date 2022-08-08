Adani Ports Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore, up 3.61% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,254.51 crore in June 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 1,210.82 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 384.50 crore in June 2022 down 304.09% from Rs. 188.40 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.02 crore in June 2022 down 78.65% from Rs. 983.79 crore in June 2021.
Adani Ports shares closed at 810.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.77% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,254.51
|1,057.78
|1,210.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,254.51
|1,057.78
|1,210.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.38
|57.19
|60.01
|Depreciation
|153.64
|149.30
|156.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,564.59
|880.57
|686.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-541.10
|-29.28
|308.45
|Other Income
|597.48
|566.38
|519.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.38
|537.10
|827.63
|Interest
|653.34
|670.58
|533.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-596.96
|-133.48
|294.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-491.23
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-596.96
|-624.71
|294.27
|Tax
|-212.46
|-22.22
|105.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-384.50
|-602.49
|188.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-384.50
|-602.49
|188.40
|Equity Share Capital
|422.47
|422.47
|408.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-2.85
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-2.85
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-2.85
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-2.85
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited