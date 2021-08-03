Adani Ports Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.82 crore, up 51.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,210.82 crore in June 2021 up 51.79% from Rs. 797.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.40 crore in June 2021 down 34.26% from Rs. 286.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 983.79 crore in June 2021 down 8.38% from Rs. 1,073.75 crore in June 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 692.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)