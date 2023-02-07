 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Ports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.24 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 1,078.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 97.64% from Rs. 483.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.83 crore in December 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 1,478.14 crore in December 2021.
Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021. Adani Ports shares closed at 545.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.73% over the last 12 months.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,378.241,220.581,078.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,378.241,220.581,078.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.6459.7558.44
Depreciation152.10154.74153.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses909.831,339.39319.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.67-333.30546.99
Other Income428.06514.67777.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax673.73181.371,324.46
Interest650.46632.22659.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.27-450.85664.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.27-450.85664.66
Tax11.87-152.67181.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.40-298.18483.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.40-298.18483.37
Equity Share Capital432.03422.47408.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-1.382.29
Diluted EPS0.05-1.382.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-1.382.29
Diluted EPS0.05-1.382.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm