Adani Ports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.24 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,378.24 1,220.58 1,078.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,378.24 1,220.58 1,078.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 70.64 59.75 58.44 Depreciation 152.10 154.74 153.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 909.83 1,339.39 319.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.67 -333.30 546.99 Other Income 428.06 514.67 777.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 673.73 181.37 1,324.46 Interest 650.46 632.22 659.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.27 -450.85 664.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 23.27 -450.85 664.66 Tax 11.87 -152.67 181.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.40 -298.18 483.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.40 -298.18 483.37 Equity Share Capital 432.03 422.47 408.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -1.38 2.29 Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.38 2.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -1.38 2.29 Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.38 2.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited