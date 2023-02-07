Adani Ports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.24 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 1,078.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 97.64% from Rs. 483.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.83 crore in December 2022 down 44.13% from Rs. 1,478.14 crore in December 2021.
Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2021.
|Adani Ports shares closed at 545.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.73% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,378.24
|1,220.58
|1,078.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,378.24
|1,220.58
|1,078.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|70.64
|59.75
|58.44
|Depreciation
|152.10
|154.74
|153.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|909.83
|1,339.39
|319.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|245.67
|-333.30
|546.99
|Other Income
|428.06
|514.67
|777.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|673.73
|181.37
|1,324.46
|Interest
|650.46
|632.22
|659.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.27
|-450.85
|664.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.27
|-450.85
|664.66
|Tax
|11.87
|-152.67
|181.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.40
|-298.18
|483.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.40
|-298.18
|483.37
|Equity Share Capital
|432.03
|422.47
|408.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-1.38
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-1.38
|2.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|-1.38
|2.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|-1.38
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited