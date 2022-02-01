Adani Ports Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,078.51 crore, down 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,078.51 crore in December 2021 down 17.37% from Rs. 1,305.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 483.37 crore in December 2021 down 22.36% from Rs. 622.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,478.14 crore in December 2021 down 13.78% from Rs. 1,714.36 crore in December 2020.

Adani Ports EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2020.

Adani Ports shares closed at 716.30 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 31.98% over the last 12 months.